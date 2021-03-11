5 dead, 2 injured in night of violence across Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least five people were shot and a man was stabbed to death in a series of unrelated incidents across the city overnight.
Teen shot in SE Houston
A 16-year-old was shot in a southeast Houston driveway around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of Grassmere. Police say he was with friends when up to 26 rounds were fired from a rifle up to 100 yards away, according to police. Officers responded to the scene after receiving a notification from the city's ShotSpotter system, a platform used to detect gunfire. Officers found the wounded teen when they arrived. The shooters were still at large Thursday morning.
SW Houston stabbing
A man was stabbed to death Wednesday night while trying to fix a flat tire in southwest Houston, according to police. It happened around 9 p.m. on Bissonnet near Leawood. Two men had gotten into an argument when one of them drove off, but ended up having to stop due to the flat fire. Officers said the other man involved in the argument ran up and stabbed the victim to death. Investigators were reviewing surveillance video and believe they know who the killer is.
SW Houston mass shooting
Three people were shot to death, and a fourth person was injured Wednesday in southwest Houston. It happened on Ranchester near Clarewood around 11 p.m. An 18-year-old male, an 18-year-old female, and a man in his 40s all died. It began with five people in a parking lot who got into a confrontation with two men in a gold or brown sedan, according to Houston police. Police were looking for those responsible, but did not have a clear description. This incident is considered a mass shooting, which is when there are three or more victims.
Katy Freeway traffic death
A woman was run over and killed on the Katy Freeway early Thursday. It happened near TC Jester just before 2 a.m. Houston police said the incident began as a fight inside the car between the woman and a male driver. Charges were pending against the driver, police said.
While none of the overnight incidents appeared to be related, they are part of a trend in violence across the city so far this year. Just a month ago, Houston averaged one homicide a day, which matched the same crime pattern as the last quarter of 2020.
RELATED: 400 people were murdered in Houston in 2020
5 dead, 2 injured in night of violence across Houston
GUN VIOLENCE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News