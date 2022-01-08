shooting

Customer killed, 2 wounded in shooting at after-hours club in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooter is on the run after wounding three people, killing one of them, at an after-hours club in southwest Houston, police say.

The shooting happened in the 7200 block of Clarewood near Bonhomme at about 7:55 a.m.

According to Houston police, an altercation happened inside the club about 10 minutes before the shooting, and the DJ stopped the music.

Several people were then removed from the club.

Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot, wounding a customer, a security guard and an employee at the club.

The customer died.

Authorities say they have a good lead on the suspect, who they believe was dressed in all black, got into a vehicle and fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston's homicide division or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

