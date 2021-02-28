4 people shot in northwest Houston parking lot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four people were shot Sunday in a northwest Houston parking lot in an apparent case of road rage, according to Houston police.

It happened in the 13700 block of Northwest Freeway near Maxwell Road just before 11:30 a.m.

The four victims were in a car in the parking lot of a Walmart at Maxwell Road when someone in a gray Nissan Altima opened fire, according to Houston police assistant chief James Jones.

"It's a senseless road rage incident, it appears," Jones said.

The four were transported to Ben Taub Hospital, where two of the victims were in serious condition. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening, Jones said.

Investigators were reviewing surveillance video from the area to give them an idea of how the shooting went down and which direction the shooters fled.

Police were looking for four Black men who were inside the Altima.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3-day search for missing Texas State student underway
Massive fraud in unemployment system raises alarms
Prairie View A&M president shares perspective on historic career
Former Houston Texan Louis Nix found dead
Nurse waits for Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Temperatures climb before a weak cold front approaches
Man found shot to death outside sister's home
Show More
Man killed after SW Houston carjacking
Free water and food distributions continue across Houston
Astronauts prep space station for solar panels
Trump to speak at CPAC in 1st appearance since leaving office
Two skiers defy death in descent of Yosemite's Half Dome
More TOP STORIES News