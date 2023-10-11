Man self-proclaimed as 'King of Bissonnet' found guilty of sex trafficking women across state lines

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 47-year-old man self-proclaimed as the "King of Bissonnet" faces up to life in prison after being convicted of sex trafficking four women.

After a six-day trial, Larry "Lavish" Lewis was found guilty of forcing and coercing women to engage in commercial sex in Houston's Bissonnet Street area and other cities in Texas and Louisiana.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Lewis would make the women cross state lines to engage in prostitution.

During the trial, the victims detailed how Lewis recruited them. They said he would promise them good money and a good life.

The women said he would also take away their IDs and control their access to their hotel rooms. Officials said the women would completely depend on Lewis for food, lodging, and basic necessities.

Lewis allegedly dictated where and how long the women would work and would demand they give him all the money they made.

The women also explained what would happen if they broke the rules. In one instance, Lewis reportedly kicked one of them in the head into a window because he believed she disrespected him. He was also said to have whipped the same victim with an electrical cord after she tried to escape using his vehicle.

Another victim said Lewis broke her ribs and left bruises all over her body following several beatings.

Officials said that the jury ultimately did not believe the defense claims that the women sought out Lewis because of his marketing expertise in the commercial sex industry.

The judge set Lewis' sentencing for Jan. 10 of next year. Authorities said he could face up to life in prison.

Lewis will remain in custody as he awaits his sentencing.

