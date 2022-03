Some parents upset with Houston-area school districts' decision to not delay drop off due to weather

Fort Bend ISD schools and facilities will be open today and operating normally. Some bus routes may be delayed this morning due to weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/mRJz8JaPKS — Fort Bend ISD (@FortBendISD) March 22, 2022

WEATHER ADVISORY

Fort Bend, please stay in if at all possible. There is torrential rainfall & a reported tornado touchdown in Beasley. A mother and child were rescued from a trailer that flipped over on a roadway in Beasley. They sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/JNmZdT1RSW — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) March 22, 2022

All tardies will be excused. https://t.co/9uSy5f78Sf — Fort Bend ISD (@FortBendISD) March 22, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Inclement weather across our area means school district representatives have to decide if schools will remain open or if scheduling changes need to be made.While the start of the school day was delayed in many districts because of the bad weather on Tuesday morning, other districts decided to move forward with business as usual.Houston ISD and Fort Bend ISD were among those who didn't delay the start of classes Tuesday morning. Now, they're getting an earful for it on social media.Fort Bend representatives told ABC13 it was not an easy call to make. Some parents across the county believe the decisions should have been made sooner and not right before children were supposed to be at school."I was disappointed," said Sugar Land parent Allen Mu. "I looked at my phone (and) saw nothing. Fort Bend ISD normal time."Fort Bend County parents were getting mixed messages, as the district said schools were open and operating on a normal schedule and the sheriff was telling people to stay indoors.At 6:53 a.m. Tuesday, Fort Bend ISD let parents, students and faculty know on Twitter that schools were open and operating normally.Just a few minutes later at 6:56 a.m., Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan tweeted for people in the area to stay in because of a possible tornado on the ground.At 7:21 a.m., Fort Bend ISD tweeted again stating tardies would be excused on Tuesday, but were still operating normally.Less than an hour later on ABC13 at 8 a.m., Fagan asked people again to stay indoors."I'm just asking everyone to stay in if possible until this blows over," Fagan said.So how does the district decide when to delay, cancel or move forward as scheduled? The spokeswoman for Fort Bend ISD declined to be a part of the story and referred us to a statement on their website In a phone conversation with ABC13, spokeswoman Sherry Williams said it's always impossible to make it right for every person.Some Fort Bend county parents, like Michelle Alchatta, dropped off their kids a little later at school after making sure it was OK to drive."I brought my son about 8:30 a.m., when it had tamed down. I think they played it by ear and I don't think they had any fault at all," said Alchatta.In a statement sent to ABC13, Houston ISD superintendent Millard House II said decisions in any weather event are discussed with several emergency operations partners in the region.