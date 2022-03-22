tornado

Storm causes RV home to flip, injuring parents and 3 young kids in Beasley

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Storm causes RV home to flip, injuring parents and 3 kids in Beasley

BEASLEY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected tornado touched down near Beasley, Texas, early Tuesday morning, leaving a family of five injured.

ABC13's Courtney Fischer arrived at the rural town in Fort Bend County, where she found an RV trailer flipped over and ripped apart.

According to the family at the scene, two parents and three children, between the ages of 2 and 7 years old, were all taken to the hospital after the possible tornado ripped through.

The sheriff's office said everyone sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be OK.



A family member told Courtney that the mother was trapped, clutching her 2-year-old. Family members worked for over 30 minutes to free them from the debris.

Video from the scene showed the damaged trailer. It appeared that it was nearly split in half. The family said the RV home rolled about 25 yards.

Beasley has a population of about 680 people, and the homes are spread apart between farmland.

According to ABC13 Meteorologist Rachel Briers, the highest winds moved through Beasley around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday. It's possible the strong winds produced an area of rotation. The National Weather Service is investigating to determine if a tornado actually touched down.



For more on this story, follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfort bend countyfort bend county sheriff's officestormtornadorainstorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TORNADO
Gov. Greg Abbott talks storm prep amid tornadoes touching ground
EF-0 tornado touched down in Santa Fe, NWS confirms
Official: 6 dead as large tornado roars through central Iowa
Severe weather threat sparks anxiety for homeowners hit by tornado
TOP STORIES
Severe weather moves out, sunshine moves back in
Houston-area school and college closings and delays
Thousands of CenterPoint Energy customers without power during storms
ABC13 tracks wet roads for your Tuesday morning commute
Team Hidalgo hunkers down as contract questions continue
Mother of 4-year-old killed in vicious Pit Bull attack speaks out
Jackson faces initial round of questioning during hearings | Live
Show More
Bouncy house sent flying into the air during birthday party
Lawsuit claims Klein ISD failed to report 11-year-old's sexual assault
Miami Beach issued curfew after 2 spring break shootings
Wallets, IDs but no survivors found in China crash
Gov. Greg Abbott talks storm prep amid tornadoes touching ground
More TOP STORIES News