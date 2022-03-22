Storm causes RV home to flip, injuring parents and 3 young kids in Beasley

WEATHER ADVISORY

Fort Bend, please stay in if at all possible. There is torrential rainfall & a reported tornado touchdown in Beasley. A mother and child were rescued from a trailer that flipped over on a roadway in Beasley. They sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/JNmZdT1RSW — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) March 22, 2022

According to NWS, possible tornado touchdown in Beasley. @fbcso says a mother and child, 7, were rescued from a trailer that flipped over here. They have minor injuries.



Just got to Beasley. Starting to get eyes on the damage. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/NHnpByp7NH — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) March 22, 2022

BEASLEY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected tornado touched down near Beasley, Texas, early Tuesday morning, leaving a family of five injured.ABC13's Courtney Fischer arrived at the rural town in Fort Bend County, where she found an RV trailer flipped over and ripped apart.According to the family at the scene, two parents and three children, between the ages of 2 and 7 years old, were all taken to the hospital after the possible tornado ripped through.The sheriff's office said everyone sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be OK.A family member told Courtney that the mother was trapped, clutching her 2-year-old. Family members worked for over 30 minutes to free them from the debris.Video from the scene showed the damaged trailer. It appeared that it was nearly split in half. The family said the RV home rolled about 25 yards.Beasley has a population of about 680 people, and the homes are spread apart between farmland.According to ABC13 Meteorologist Rachel Briers, the highest winds moved through Beasley around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday. It's possible the strong winds produced an area of rotation. The National Weather Service is investigating to determine if a tornado actually touched down.