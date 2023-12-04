Houston city council hopeful Cynthia Reyes-Revilla loses endorsements after alleged anti-gay message

Cynthia Reyes-Revilla, running for Houston City Council District H, is accused of sending an anti-LGBTQ message to voters, taking a shot at her rival.

Reyes-Revilla's rival, Mario Castillo, was the target of an alleged campaign message, calling her opponent "not a man of faith."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An alleged controversial campaign text has a Houston City Council candidate facing backlash and losing endorsements.

The president of the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus said the text was sent out last week by the Cynthia Reyes-Revilla campaign, and is "a homophobic dog whistle."

Reyes-Revilla and Mario Castillo are in a runoff for the Houston City Council District H position.

"I was honestly surprised when I saw the mailer that had been sent out," Austin Davis Ruiz, who's openly gay, said, pointing out the text featuring a side-by-side of the two candidates' families.

The side featuring Castillo and his husband allegedly called the candidate "not a man of faith," in addition to saying the district needed a councilman with "the right values."

Reyes-Revilla's side touts her "Christian family values."

"The issues we should be focused on in a city council race should be about fixing potholes, recycling pick-up, and flood mitigation," Ruiz said. "It shouldn't be about somebody's sexuality or religion, or lack there of."

Reyes-Revilla lost endorsements from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia since the alleged text was sent.

However, she said in a Facebook post that she would no longer be accepting their endorsements.

ABC13 reached out to both Reyes-Revilla and Castillo's campaigns but received no reply.

