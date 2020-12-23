Houston Rockets host season opener tonight against Oklahoma City Thunder

The Rockets will host the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
"Is today Wednesday? I'm just super excited because I haven't played in so long," said John Wall, one of the newest additions to the team.
"Is today Wednesday, is today Wednesday?" - @JohnWall— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 22, 2020
The feeling is mutual. 🏀
🎥 https://t.co/TbUSfDFSSJ pic.twitter.com/qsbBdHo5PL
Shooting guard James Harden is expected to start even though he's expressed he wants to be traded.
One sports website claims Harden has gotten into verbal altercations with teammates, but Harden says he and the team are ready for tonight.
ESPN reported the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets are two of the teams that Harden wants to be traded to.
Former Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey is now the president of basketball operations for the 76ers.
Whatever transpires between Harden and the team, at least for tonight, he'll be sporting the red.
"The Beard" and the rest of the team will have to put on a good performance tonight without reserve guard Ben McLemore. The team announced Tuesday night McLemore will miss at least the opening game due to a period of self-isolation.
Fans will be allowed at the game. The Toyota Center will open to 25% capacity, and masks and social distancing will be required.
