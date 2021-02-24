Houston Rockets hold water distribution to help Texans in need

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This week, the Houston Rockets stepped off the court to help the community after a historic winter storm.On Tuesday, the team held a drive-thru water distribution at the Toyota Center.From cases of water to masks and hand sanitizers, team members said they took the opportunity to help Houstonians in a time like this."You can be a champion in more places than on the court," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "When people in your city and your community are hurting and you step up to meet their need, you are a champion in their books."