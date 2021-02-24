Sports

Houston Rockets hold water distribution to help Texans in need

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This week, the Houston Rockets stepped off the court to help the community after a historic winter storm.

On Tuesday, the team held a drive-thru water distribution at the Toyota Center.

From cases of water to masks and hand sanitizers, team members said they took the opportunity to help Houstonians in a time like this.

"You can be a champion in more places than on the court," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "When people in your city and your community are hurting and you step up to meet their need, you are a champion in their books."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonwinter stormhouston rocketsgood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heartbroken mom loses 2 sons in crash after car meet-up
Elderly Houston couple dies in fire after storm power outage
Tiger Woods is awake, recovering from 'significant injuries'
Why it could be a week before the sunshine returns
After the boil orders, smelly water complaints mount
Deputy caught on video pulling gun on man in traffic
Woman files suit against Griddy over $9K bill during winter storm
Show More
5 ERCOT board members from outside Texas resign
Texans are traveling the extra mile for pipe supplies
Plumbing supplies flying off shelves as stores try to restock
Plumber, family travel to Texas to help with repairs after storm
Lawmakers to hold ERCOT under microscope after disaster
More TOP STORIES News