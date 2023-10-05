Video shows robbery suspect rip money bag from hands of man using wheelchair in NE Houston

Do you recognize them? HPD said the victim had just made a purchase in a convenience store when a man approached him by the gas pumps and ripped his money bag from his hands.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a robbery suspect accused of stealing cash from a man using a wheelchair in northeast Houston.

The aggravated robbery happened around 4 p.m. on Aug. 31 at a convenience store in the 7600 block of N. Wayside Drive. Houston police released surveillance video from the robbery on Thursday in hopes that someone might recognize the suspects.

HPD said the victim, who is disabled, was in his wheelchair, leaving the store after making a purchase inside.

The victim reportedly had his cash in a bag. While he was near the gas pumps, a man walked up to him and forcibly grabbed the money bag from his hands, the video shows.

Police said the suspect fled the store with two other men.

HPD described the man accused of taking the victim's money as a Black male wearing a dark blue shirt and black shorts. The two suspects he fled with were also described as Black men. Police said one wore a white shirt and tan pants, while the other wore a black shirt and black pants.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.