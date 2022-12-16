Many demand improvements as wrong-way crashes become major concern on Westpark Tollway

No one was hurt in the most recent wrong-way driving incident, but this has become a growing concern for some people who are demanding improvement.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Since April 2021, ABC13 has reported six deadly crashes involving wrong-way drivers on the Westpark Tollway.

On Thursday morning, police say they were able to catch a driver who had been traveling in the opposite direction of the tollway. They said no one was hurt, but it's become a major concern for many Houstonians who travel on the highway.

"You can pretty much see two to three accidents a week here, and on the tollway, you see like two a week," Natalia Herrera, manager of a business near the Westpark Tollway, said.

Herrera said her video surveillance cameras have captured many accidents involving people driving the wrong way.

"Every time you come here, you can see on the cameras like cars upside down," Herrera described.

And Thursday, shortly after 3:30 a.m., near the Post Oak Exit ramp, Harris County Toll Road Authorities say they received an alert through the wrong-way driver detection system alerting them to a driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the Westpark Toll Road.

After a deadly crash in 2021, Harris County Toll Road Authority told ABC13 they've had a wrong-way detection system in place for years. This time, fortunately, there were no crashes or injuries, and the driver was placed in custody for driving while intoxicated.

But for Herrera, who says she consistently witnesses accidents along Westpark Tollway, more needs to be done.

"To be honest, I'm always waiting for a car to hit the building or to hit the office because it's crazy, they have to do something about it," Herrera said.