Houston weekend road closures include shutdown of Southwest Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This weekend, there's a total closure of the Southwest Freeway inbound from Fondren to Hillcroft.As an alternate route, take the feeder road or use the Westpark Tollway. Crews are performing maintenance on the Hillcroft bridge.In Galveston County, the northbound exit to League City Parkway will be blocked, so detour to FM-518.Additionally, the northbound exit to FM-646 will be closed. Drivers can use FM-517 instead.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.