Traffic

Houston weekend road closures include shutdown of Southwest Freeway

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This weekend, there's a total closure of the Southwest Freeway inbound from Fondren to Hillcroft.

As an alternate route, take the feeder road or use the Westpark Tollway. Crews are performing maintenance on the Hillcroft bridge.

In Galveston County, the northbound exit to League City Parkway will be blocked, so detour to FM-518.

Additionally, the northbound exit to FM-646 will be closed. Drivers can use FM-517 instead.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustontraffichighwaystraffic delay
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found dead in trunk of car was strangled, officials say
Referee attacked by player during high school football game
What seemed like stalking case was jealous lover's cover for murder
4 dead in multiple overnight shootings across Houston
SPONSORED: Share Your Holidays! Donate today to help those in need!
Security guard shot to death during game room robbery
In face of 'grim' jobs report, Biden backs more COVID-19 aid
Show More
December delivers chilly days and cold nights for Houston
Fauci said 'yes right on the spot' to Biden
Biden: Trump inaugural presence important to US
2020 brings families to Houston Food Bank for the first time
Coming months could be COVID-19 'worst-case scenario'
More TOP STORIES News