Part of Bellaire Boulevard closed due to icy conditions amid water leak during arctic blast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 is continuing to monitor the roads for you as temperatures drop.

In southwest Houston, there were reports of an icy road at Bellaire Boulevard near Baneway. This is between Kirkwood and Wilcrest. Houston police told ABC13 there was a nearby water leak, and some of the water may have frozen on the road. It's believed that the current condition led to a crash, but no one was transported.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city of Houston treated some bridges and overpasses because of the rain earlier in the day on Thursday. Turner said they'd rather be safe than sorry and they don't anticipate major issues on the road.

