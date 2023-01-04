Houston renters see tight squeeze with limited apartment availability, new report says

HOUSTON, Texas -- Many looking to rent an apartment in Houston might be having a hard time - and for those wondering why, Rent Cafe offers an answer in its end-of-the-year report on Texas' most-competitive rental markets.

In the Bayou City, renters are mainly staying put, renewing their leases into 2023. According to Rent Cafe, more than 60 percent of renters and apartment dwellers opted to stay where they were. That's creating a tight squeeze for would-be renters; for every available apartment, there are, on average, 11 renters vying to live there.

Rent Cafe also indicates that apartments in Houston fill up within 35 days and the overall apartment market finds itself at 94 percent occupancy.

