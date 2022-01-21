Community & Events

Book lovers wanted to help students celebrate Houston Reads Day

EMBED <>More Videos

Book lovers needed to help Houston Reads Day celebration

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A day dedicated to literacy and reading to children in pre-kindergarten through third grade is coming, and hundreds of book lovers are needed to help make it happen.

On March 2, nonprofit Literacy Now will host its second annual Houston Reads Day, bringing awareness to a growing crisis in our city's schools.

"(The event exists) to raise awareness out in the public of all the struggles that many, many of our kiddos in the Houston area are facing with reading challenges," said Literacy Now executive director Jacque Daughtry.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Daughtry said 63% of children in the third grade were not reading at grade level. Data shows that number has increased to roughly 72% since March 2020.

To help turn the page on illiteracy, Houston Reads Day will bring together hundreds of volunteers ages 13 and up to show students "school can be a happy place for them," Daughtry said.

The event also coincides with what would have been Dr. Seuss' 118th birthday.

Nearly 50 schools in Houston and Aldine ISDs will participate, impacting 18,000 pre-K through third grade students in all, but Daughtry said the organization needs more volunteer readers to make it happen.

"We are expecting 600 volunteers and we are hoping this to be a great experience for the adults and the children," Daughtry said.

To sign up as a volunteer, visit LiteracyNowHouston.org. Volunteers can choose a school closest to their home or workplace. A background check is required to participate.

ABC13 Houston is proud to be Houston Reads Day's official television partner.

Literacy Now's goal is to provide Houston children and their caregivers with access to the tools they need to learn how to read in early childhood.

They also pair children with volunteer mentors, organize reading interventions and teach families how to include reading in their everyday lives.

You can click here to make a donation to Literacy Now.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonaldineeducationbooksschoolsmagic of storytellingreadingvolunteerism
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Texas man said it was 'time to kill' election worker, records say
Bodies of 2 men found in apparent murder-suicide, HPD says
Bundle up! Clear and cold night ahead
2 shot, 1 hit in head during home invasion on Houston's East End
Driver plows into hydrant, leading to NW Houston main break
Is is too late for the Ike Dike to be built?
Missing woman's cold case solved after car pulled from Brazos River
Show More
US confirmed 1st COVID case 2 years ago today
Police looking for 28-year-old in connection with teen's abduction
High school student attacked in his family's driveway in Richmond
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
Robot ump to be used in Sugar Land for 2022 season, MLB sources say
More TOP STORIES News