Houston's 'Rally Nuns' take part in Archdiocese's 5K to support catholic education

'Rally Nuns' run in Archdiocese's 5K to support catholic education

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's "rally nuns" are back! But this time, they've got their running shoes on instead of Astros jerseys.

You may remember the nuns making a splash in the 2021 World Series. Well, this time, they were part of the "steps for students" 5K in downtown to raise money for catholic schools.

Organizers said 8,000 participants raised more than $400,000 on Saturday. They said the nuns are very supportive of education, especially at Saint Agnes Academy, where some of them teach.

The nuns normally live a quiet life at their southwest Houston church campus. But that changed in 2021, when Mattress Mack gave the sisters tickets to the World Series game. After appearing on the Jumbotron and the team leading a comeback in the postseason, the nuns became a sensation at Minute Maid Park.

And after giving Astros fans something to smile about, the "rally nuns" were forever immortalized with a T-shirt.

'Rally nuns' now have a shirt, and the proceeds will help their mission

How Mattress Mack's education brought the 'rally nuns' to Minute Maid Park
