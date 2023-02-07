2,000 northwest Houston water customers impacted as major leak undergoing repair, city utility says

Emergency work got underway Tuesday at a northwest Houston intersection where a public works crew is trying to fix a leaking water pipe.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- About 2,000 water customers in northwest Houston are without service Tuesday in the midst of a major leak that already washed out a street.

Houston Public Works tweeted photos of the emergency work happening in the area of Tidwell and Antoine.

The images depict an open hole in the street, as well as the piping in need or repair.

According to the city utility department, a 16-inch water line is the focus of the repair, and several hours of work will be needed.

"We ask the public to please be patient as crews work diligently to restore service," Houston Public Works tweeted.

