Self-proclaimed psychic accused of scamming woman out of more than $46K to remove 'dark energy'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A self-proclaimed psychic in Houston allegedly scammed a woman out tens of thousands of dollars to help with her relationship issues over three years, according to court documents.

Records show 48-year-old Theresa Sher Evans is accused of committing the felony offense of theft aggregate through a fortune-telling fraud scheme.

Evans is said to have defrauded the victim of at least $46,876.60 from July 18, 2018, to Feb. 1, 2022.

According to documents, Evans was contacted by the victim in 2018 to help with the woman's relationship issues, improve her love life, and make her business successful again.

The victim initially paid $300 to meet with Evans and her mother, who also claimed to be psychic, at their home.

Documents show Evans told the victim that "vanquishing the dark energy involved a process." She said if they did not rid her of this dark energy - inherited from her past ancestry - she would remain single and unsuccessful forever, and her children would face the same problem.

Evans then asked for items, such as clothing, that the victim's romantic interest had given her and additional money as the "process" went on. Evans would apparently tell the woman the dark energy would have a daily, constant, and insidious negative effect on her life if she didn't pay.

Records read that the money was "of the highest power" and was the fastest way to clear the dark spirits. No one was to touch that money or items provided to Evans as they would be placed on an altar in a special room that only "their kind" would be allowed in.

Evans allegedly went as far as asking the victim to purchase underwear, saying she needed it.

After that instance, the victim withdrew $36,000 from her credit union and gave it to Evans, who said she would get the money back in a week and the dark energy removal would be completed.

The scam continued, with Evans buying things like Ralph Lauren sheets, a comforter for the altar, and a Luis Vuitton wallet with another $8,000 in cash inside that she said she needed to continue the work.

Lastly, Evans instructed the woman to obtain credit cards to pay for additional items from Saks Fifth and Neiman Marcus. Approximately $46,000 later, the scam artists told the victim they were "almost there" before losing contact with the victim.

That's when the victim hired a private investigator and contacted Houston police to report Evans.

In 2003, Evans was charged with another theft, which was reduced to a misdemeanor. This time it was allegedly for convincing another victim to open credit cards at Dillard's, Foley's, and Macy's and max out those accounts purchasing items to remove an "evil spirit."

Evans is expected to be back in court on Friday.

