Thousands of Houston-area CenterPoint Energy customers are without power during storms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of residents in the Houston area are in the dark as thunderstorms roll in.

According to CenterPoint Energy, about 6,400 customers were reported without power at about 4:20 p.m. Monday. Most of those outages were located on the northwest side of the city.

You can check their outage tracker at centerpointenergy.com.

