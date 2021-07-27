crime

Police searching for purse snatching suspect in west Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

Police searching for purse snatching suspect in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a man they said robbed a woman in the parking lot of a grocery store in west Houston.

The incident happened July 12, in the 2500 block of South Gessner Road. The woman told police she was getting out of her car when she was approached by an unknown man who took her purse.

The woman said that while she followed the man, he threw her purse on the floor and walked away. Despite having her purse back, the woman said the belongings inside had been removed.

The man was described as a Black man with a large frame and light-colored shirt and leggings.

Anyone with information on the man seen in surveillance footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontheftcrimehoustonrobberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Brothers describe boy's beating death in their family home
Teen victim tried to flee from shooter before crashing car, HCSO says
Mother, boyfriend arrested in case of 8-year-old's decomposing body
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News