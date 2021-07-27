Police searching for purse snatching suspect in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a man they said robbed a woman in the parking lot of a grocery store in west Houston.The incident happened July 12, in the 2500 block of South Gessner Road. The woman told police she was getting out of her car when she was approached by an unknown man who took her purse.The woman said that while she followed the man, he threw her purse on the floor and walked away. Despite having her purse back, the woman said the belongings inside had been removed.The man was described as a Black man with a large frame and light-colored shirt and leggings.Anyone with information on the man seen in surveillance footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).