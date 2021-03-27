HPD Chief Art Acevedo celebrates one of his last events in Houston

So very proud of @vidlop01, @BALummus, @Baimbridg1Wendy and all of their team mates on the @houstonpolice. Thank you to the members of our community who came out to spend time with your frontline heroes. #RelationalPolicing https://t.co/reQNQOXtJz — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) March 27, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Members of the community are sending well-wishes to Houston police Chief Art Acevedo as he makes his last appearances around the city before he leaves for Miami.Acevedo became emotional at the Alianza Against Crime event on Saturday while reflecting on his time here in Houston, saying he's proud of the community and the progress that has been made since he was appointed."It hurts to say goodbye," Acevedo said. "The officers, the community and the things that they tell you, you realize that you do make an impact, that leadership matters and that having a great spirit as a police department matters."Acevedo, who led the police force through several of the city's disasters, commented on the tenacity that residents of Houston continue to show."When we say Houston strong, it is not a slogan," Acevedo said. "It is a fact of life, and Houston is really a beacon of how people can come together. All this division in this country, you don't see it in Houston and we're very proud of that fact."