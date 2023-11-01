Innocent man among victims hurt by Houston police chases continues his recovery

ABC13 is hearing from chase survivor Courtney Lane and exploring the impact of police pursuits on Houstonians.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sixty-one-year-old Courtney Lane was sitting on his motorcycle at a red light on West Little York this February when he found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time.

He was hit by a stolen car that was being pursued by the Houston Police Department.

"It was on top of me," Lane recalled. "I could see the muffler from underneath the car."

Lane, who ABC13 spoke to last month, said he was in the hospital for nearly three months after the accident and is still recovering from his injuries.

He's the subject of the latest in a series by our partners at the Houston Chronicle that investigates the impact chases have on the lives of Houstonians.

The article, which was written by Andrea Ball, said there were 6,300 police chases in the City of Houston from 2018 through 2022.

