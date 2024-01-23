City of Houston rarely compensates innocent victims hurt by police chases, report finds

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our news partners at the Houston Chronicle have been doing an investigative series called "Crash and Burn" that looks at the collateral damage caused by police chases in the city.

The most recent article in the series takes a look at why places like Houston rarely have to face the music when it comes to compensating people whose lives, health, or property are impacted by simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Houston Chronicle Investigative Reporter Andrea Ball joined Eyewitness News during its 8 a.m. stream on Tuesday to discuss why this is commonplace across the country, how the city defends itself against such allegations, and why it's hard for victims to find representation in these cases.

FULL INTERVIEW: Chronicle reporter talks about collateral damage caused by Houston police chases

Investigative reporter Andrea Ball reveals the Houston Chronicle's findings from a report involving innocent people being hurt by police chases in the city.

To read the full article, visit the Houston Chronicle website.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED STORIES:

Law enforcement chases only if known violent offender involved, report says

HPD's new chase policy said officers can't start chases for minor thefts, traffic violations, or misdemeanor warrants. Furthermore, supervisors must approve all pursuits.

Innocent man among victims hurt by Houston police chases continues his recovery

ABC13 is hearing from chase survivor Courtney Lane and exploring the impact of police pursuits on Houstonians.

HPD records nearly a two-thirds increase in pursuits over the last year as chase policy changes