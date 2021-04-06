K9 officer tracks down chase suspect hiding under vehicle in southwest Houston

Central CST officers were conducting surveillance along the Southwest Freeway when they observed a stolen car occupied by 4 suspects. The four suspects then broke into several vehicles and stole another vehicle. After a pursuit all four suspects were taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/EnnRp1O6o8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 6, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A wild scene began along the Southwest Freeway, involving multiple suspects and more than one stolen vehicle.Houston police say they spotted a stolen vehicle, with four people inside. That's when they say the suspects broke into and stole another vehicle.A short time later, the pursuits ended at a couple of locations across southwest Houston. One suspect was tracked down by a K9 officer and pulled out from under a parked car.