Deadly shooting investigation underway on Yale Street near Tidwell in N. Houston

North officers are at a shooting scene 5100 Yale. Adult male deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/PD8B66RuuJ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 10, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed Friday in a reported shooting at a strip center on Houston's northside.Houston police responded to the 5100 block of Yale Street, near Tidwell Road and west of I-45 North Freeway, at 3:35 p.m.Police have not offered a lot of information in the early stage of the investigation. However, HPD tweeted a photo of the scene, with a white vehicle resting in a ditch.SkyEye flew over the scene and captured multiple police vehicles near a shopping strip and officers concentrating on the parking lot area.