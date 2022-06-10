shooting

Deadly shooting investigation underway on Yale Street near Tidwell in N. Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed Friday in a reported shooting at a strip center on Houston's northside.

Houston police responded to the 5100 block of Yale Street, near Tidwell Road and west of I-45 North Freeway, at 3:35 p.m.

Police have not offered a lot of information in the early stage of the investigation. However, HPD tweeted a photo of the scene, with a white vehicle resting in a ditch.

SkyEye flew over the scene and captured multiple police vehicles near a shopping strip and officers concentrating on the parking lot area.



This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article or on ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

