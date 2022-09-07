Houston tops Texas as No. 1 city for growth in tech jobs, report says

HOUSTON, Texas -- While a certain city tends to draw all the buzz as the top Texas tech hub - especially since Elon Musk moved there - Houston has just emerged as No. 1 in the Lone Star State regarding tech jobs.

A new report from Dice, an online platform for tech professionals, shows Houston No. 5 among major U.S. cities for the growth of tech job postings from the first half of 2021 to the first half of 2022.

Houston, says the Dice report, registered an increase of 83% - making it tops in Texas.

