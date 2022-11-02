HPD arrests 2 men for entering nightclub in Midtown with guns

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were arrested after carrying a weapon inside of the Space Nightclub in Midtown on Sunday, Oct. 30.

The video featured above is from ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

According to the Houston Police Department, a Harris County deputy working an extra job spotted a man walking out of the club with a bulge in his shirt at about 2:40 a.m. The deputy told investigators that he thought the man was trying to leave the club with a bottle of liquor.

When the deputy tried to stop the man, he and another man took off running but were eventually captured.

Officials discovered that the two men both had firearms in the waistbands of their pants.

Kameran Jean-Marie, 19, and Xavier Johnson, 20, both were arrested by HPD, booked into the Harris County Jail, and charged with possession of prohibited weapon.