61-year-old man with lengthy criminal record gets life sentence for killing nightclub owner in 2018

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 61-year-old repeat offender will spend the rest of his life in prison for the 2018 murder of a nightclub owner.

Angel Luis Mexico was found guilty of killing 42-year-old Lamonte Bush outside of his club on Wayside.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said Mexico was convicted last Tuesday after a week-long trial.

The video above is from the original 2018 report: Bar owner shot and killed outside business in northeast Houston

On June 29, 2018, Bush was reportedly leaning into a car talking to his wife and 9-year-old daughter when Mexico ambushed him from behind and shot him in the head.

Prosecutors said Mexico allegedly knew Bush had been involved with his adult daughter in the past and disapproved of it.

According to trial testimony, Mexico is a career criminal, with convictions for domestic violence beginning in the 1980s.

Mexico is a Cuban national who testified that he was one of the criminals then-President Fidel Castro released from prison in 1980 who immigrated to the United States.

In 1981, he was imprisoned for stabbing a woman in Minnesota. When he was released, he moved to Texas and was convicted of robbery in 1983.

Then in 1987, he allegedly fired at two police officers after robbing a convenience store and was convicted of attempted capital murder and sentenced to 25 years.

After his release, he was in and out of jail several times for violent acts before ultimately killing Bush.

