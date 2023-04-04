The patient was hospitalized on March 31. He has short, dark red hair and a cropped beard. Hospital officials are asking for help in finding his family.

Memorial Hermann asking for help in finding family of unnamed patient with unique tattoos

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Memorial Hermann Hospital is asking for the public's help in finding the family of a man who was admitted on March 31.

The hospital shared the man appears to be a white man between his late 40s to early 50s. He's about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

According to the hospital, the patient has short, dark red hair and a cropped beard. He has multiple tattoos on his arms, including the word "Freedom" on his right leg, the initials "I.P." on the left leg, and a spider web on his left elbow.

Anyone with information on this patient or his family is urged to call Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.