Murder charge dismissed against Houston man accused in shooting death of girlfriend's ex in 2020

The children are safe after a man wanted in the murder of his girlfriend's ex was taken into custody in Nacogdoches.

An Amber Alert was sent after the shooting for two kids the suspects took off with. The children were later found in Nacogdoches.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A murder charge has been dropped against a man once accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend's ex in 2020, records show.

According to court documents, the murder charge against Romanus Anthony Robertson was dismissed due to "insufficient evidence of defendant's guilt."

This set off an Amber Alert for two kids following the shooting.

The situation escalated in the early hours of Dec. 7, 2020, at an apartment complex on Ella near Cypress Creek Parkway. At the time, authorities said Robertson got into a fight with his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, 34-year-old Artuiro Magee.

Robertson is accused of fatally shooting Magee during the argument and fled with his girlfriend, Jasmine Khalil Johnson, and two kids. This set off an Amber Alert for then-9-year-old DJ and then-11-month-old Kalis.

Hours later, the Amber Alert would be called off when the children were found in Nacogdoches, Texas, where Robertson had stopped at a business.

Robertson and Johnson were then arrested and taken to Harris County. An investigation revealed Robertson and Magee had an ongoing dispute over their relationship with Johnson.