Mulch fire at Living Earth landscaping facility burns for 3rd straight day

The flames were first reported Sunday afternoon. Houston firefighters are no longer putting water on the fire, so it could be days before it stops burning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In northwest Houston, the mulch fire at the Living Earth landscaping company is burning for a third straight day.

The flames were first reported Sunday afternoon at the Living Earth landscaping facility at 5802 Crawford Road in the Carverdale neighborhood.

ABC13's SkyEye spotted heavy machinery moving some of that smoldering material apart.

The Houston Fire Department said it was not putting any more water on the fire and is waiting for it to burn itself out. It could be days before it stops burning.

Mulch fires are stubborn due to how flammable it can become, especially in hot and dry conditions.

The exact cause of this fire is unknown, but fires like these are known to start by spontaneously combusting.

ABC13 previously covered another fire at the same landscaping facility in February of this year.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 100 firefighters respond to mulch fire in NW Houston near Crawford Road at landscape facility