Montgomery woman found in Hill Country claims she shot her alleged kidnapper to death, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a woman from Montgomery, found alone near a Hill Country winery, shot and killed a Houston man, claiming that he kidnapped and drugged her.

When the woman called 911, her location was briefly unknown, but deputies found her near a winery in the 10800 block of East US Highway 290 according to the Gillespie County Sheriff's Office.

She told authorities on March 15 that she shot a man who kidnapped her and gave them a description of his car. The car was found in the outside lane of westbound traffic with the alleged kidnapper dead in the front seat, deputies said.

The man, later identified as 49-year-old Lance Damon Reid, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital.

According to the sheriff's office, the two knew each other and were on a planned weekend trip together when the incident happened.

The investigation is currently ongoing.