Sister of woman killed in Westchase domestic violence shooting says 'they failed to protect her'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The sister of a woman who was shot four times while holding her 1-year-old son is speaking out after her death.Since police haven't identified the victim, we're not naming the sister, but she said, "She was a really great mother. She died protecting her son, because he was on her hip when she fell. She fell on top of him and he continued to shoot."Police say this was a domestic violence incident that happened outside the victim's Westchase-area apartment Thursday morning.Authorities said the incident started as a domestic dispute. When officials arrived, the woman was in critical condition. Emergency personnel gave administered CPR and were able to identify a pulse, but she died at the hospital.According to police, a bullet struck the 1-year-old boy's ankle. He was also transported to Memorial Hermann, where he is stable."He's doing really well. He was shot in the leg, (but) the bullet went in and out," said the victim's sister.While police have not identified the suspect, they say he is the father of the child. Officials said the man was out of jail on seven felony bonds and had an ankle monitor. However, it's unclear if he was wearing the device at the time of the shooting.Police were looking for him Thursday afternoon."He's a felon, a menace to society. He's a person that should not have been walking free," the sister said.Court documents show the suspect posted bond on charges, including evading arrest, felon in possession of a weapon, assault bodily injury, and assault of a family member. ABC13 is waiting to hear back from the judge who granted the bond to find out why he would be given yet another bond.The victim's sister blames the system, saying, "They failed to protect her. Because she would still be here (Thursday) if he wouldn't have kept getting out on bond.""We wonder what could we have done to prevent this. Once again, we don't want to put any fault anywhere, however, with the suspect being out on bond for seven major felonies, this could have been prevented," said HPD Asst. Chief Patricia Cantu.Now, the victim's family is hoping for justice, soon."Keep us in your prayers... just pray for my nephew," says the woman.