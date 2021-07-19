child death

Houston mom gets 8 years of probation after pleading guilty to 2017 death of 9-year-old son

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston woman has been sentenced to eight years of deferred adjudication after pleading guilty to the 2017 death of her 9-year-old son.

Ramona Stevenson went before a judge on July 16, where she plead guilty to the death of 9-year-old Dayleon, who was found dead in Stevenson's bed at an apartment in north Houston.

In reports from the July 14, 2017 incident, authorities said the boy appeared malnourished and had several lacerations and bruises on his body.

Stevenson and her boyfriend, 25-year-old Ladesmon Lewis, were charged with injury to a child, a felony.

At the time, Stevenson told police that Dayleon was diagnosed with seizures at a very young age and prescribed medication, but she had stopped giving it to him because she didn't believe it helped.

The night before he died, Dayleon reportedly suffered four seizures and went to bed without eating. When Stevenson checked on him in the middle of the night, she thought something was wrong, but told police she planned to take him to the hospital in the morning.

Now, four years later, Stevenson pleaded guilty to injury to a child by omission, a second-degree felony.

Deferred adjudication is a special form of judge-ordered probation that allows Stevenson to accept responsibility of a crime without an actual conviction placed on record. Under her sentence, Stevenson will need to abide by the following:

  • Cannot commit any offenses
  • Cannot use or possess any illegal drug or prescription drugs that are not currently prescribed by a medical professional
  • Report to supervising officer
  • Work a suitable employment and/or attend school full-time
  • Remain within in Harris County or any counties directly touching Harris County, and cannot travel outside the location unless given permission


Stevenson's boyfriend is scheduled to appear in court in August.

The video above is from a 2018 ABC13 report on this case.
