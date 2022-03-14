Electric buses powering up for service in Houston starting soon

HOUSTON, Texas -- Within the next year or so, you'll see electric-powered buses buzzing around Bayou City.The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO) recently awarded a $22 million contract to Saint-Eustache, Canada-based Nova Bus for the production of 20 battery-powered electric buses. The contract includes an option for another 20 buses.The first 20 buses, to be manufactured at the Nova Bus factory in Plattsburgh, New York, are expected to be on local roads sometime in in late 2022 or early 2023. They'll run on the 402 Bellaire Express (Quickline) and 28 OST-Wayside routes.