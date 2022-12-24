Here's a look at METRO's train and bus holiday schedule

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's too cold out to take the sleigh! But don't worry, Houston METRO is open for business this weekend.

Christmas Eve

Local bus, METRORapid, METRORail, and METRO curb2curb services will operate on a regular Saturday schedule.

Christmas Day and Dec. 26

Local bus service and METRORail will operate on a Sunday schedule.

METRORapid will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Park & Ride routes will not operate on these days.

METRO curb2curb service will operate on its regular schedule.

All HOV/HOT lanes will be closed on Dec. 25 and reopen on Dec. 26.

New Year's Eve

Local bus, METRORapid, METRORail, and METRO curb2curb services will operate on a regular Saturday schedule.

New Year's Day

Local bus service and METRORail will operate on a Sunday schedule.

METRORapid will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Park & Ride routes will not operate on these days.

METRO curb2curb service will operate on its regular schedule.