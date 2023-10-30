4 Houston mayoral candidates to face off in debate at TSU tonight

4 frontrunning candidates vying for Houston mayor face off in debate a week before Election Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four of Houston's top mayoral candidates will debate each other on stage at Texas Southern University on Monday evening.

The video above is from a previous report on critical issues for the 2023 mayoral election.

Among the topics that will be discussed are critical issues facing voters in the city, such as crime, housing, and the economy.

RELATED: Everything you need to know before voting for Houston's new mayor in November election

All four candidates polled at 4% or higher in a recent poll conducted by the University of Houston Hobby School.

The candidates expected to participate in Monday's debate are Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, State Senator John Whitmire, former METRO chair Gilbert Garcia, and former Houston City Council member Jack Christie.

ABC13's anchors Rita Garcia and Tom Abrahams will ask questions of the candidates during the one-hour debate.

ABC13 anchor Melanie Lawson will host the event, which ABC13 is sponsoring in partnership with TSU.

You can view the entire survey here, which ABC13 used to determine candidate eligibility.

SEE HERE: This Week in Texas looks at what's at stake as early voting for Houston's mayoral race is underway

This will be the last debate the candidates will have before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The winner will succeed Mayor Sylvester Turner, who has served eight years and has reached term limits.

Should no candidate garner more than 50% of the vote, the top two candidates will face each other in a runoff on Saturday, Dec. 9.

You can watch the debate live at 7 p.m. on ABC13.com, the app, or wherever you stream ABC13.