'Our values are messed up:' Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says after mass shooting in Uvalde

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was business as usual at Houston City Council on Wednesday, but there were also strong words coming out of City Hall."(Tuesday) night we talked about the fact that all we wanted to do was go home and kiss our kids or hug the people we love the most," said Abbie Kamin, who represents District C. "There are families today who don't get to do that. There are beds today that are empty."While multiple council members commented on the mass shooting in Uvalde, nobody in the room was more defiant than Mayor Sylvester Turner."I don't want to be nice anymore," said Turner, who proceeded to go on a 12-minute address related to the shooting that left 21 dead, including 19 children, at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.During that time, he passionately called out elected officials, as well as adults who have misplaced priorities when it comes to firearms."We are more protective of our guns than we are of our babies," said Turner. "Our values are messed up."Turner brought up this weekend's NRA Conference in Houston, saying it couldn't be canceled due to contractual obligations, but called out Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz for attending the event.He also criticized Cruz's suggestion to arm teachers in an effort to make schools safer."I'm a little disappointed with Sen. Ted Cruz," he said. "(Cruz) said the answer to this gun violence is to put guns in the hands of teachers. Are you serious?"He also questioned state lawmakers who passed House Bill 1927 in 2021, which allowed Texans to carry a handgun without a license or training.Turner also spent time addressing pro-life faith groups who are unopposed to current gun laws."How can you love somebody that you don't see and do nothing for those that you see every day," asked Turner.The mayor said it's up to elected officials, including himself and the city council, to create legislation that protects kids from gun violence."The children aren't doing this to themselves," he said. "It's the adults."