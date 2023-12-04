WATCH LIVE

Houston mayoral candidates face off in their final debate Monday night before Election Day

Monday, December 4, 2023 10:40PM
Houston mayor runoff: US Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and Texas Sen. John Whitmire have their final debate Monday before Election Day
ABC13's Your Voice Your Vote Houston Mayoral Debate between U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and Texas Sen. John Whitmire is on Monday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The biggest race on the Houston runoff election ballot is the mayoral race between Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee and State Senator John Whitmire.

They will be debating each other Monday night at Texas Southern University. It's their final chance to appeal to voters before Election Day on Saturday, Dec. 9.

You can watch it live on our 24/7 streaming channel at 7 p.m.

Aside from voting in Mayor Sylvester Turner's replacement, voters will also choose Houston's next city council and city controller.

Early voting is already underway and ends on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

You can find details on where to vote on HarrisVotes.com and on ABC13's voting guide for this runoff election.

Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
