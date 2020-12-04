3 arrested in connection with shooting death of 61-year-old during robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 61-year-old man in north Houston.Edward Mosley, Khalil Divyon Bennett and Shandrika Rene Green are all charged with capital murder in relation to the Nov 19 death of Larry Lawrence.Lawrence was shot to death on Nov. 19 in the 1900 block of Jensen Drive at a convenience store.Officers say surveillance video from the scene shows someone running up to Lawrence and then shooting him in the back. After the shooting, a suspect is seen taking the Lawrence's money and leaving the scene.Kahilil Bennett, 19, was caught on surveillance video, according to investigators. Bond for Bennett was set at $250,000.Shandriki Rene Green, 28, was also taken into custody. Bond had not been set as of Friday morning.Michael Moseley, 37, was out of jail on bond for three felonies and three misdemeanors when the killing happened, records showed, including a tampering with evidence charge in connection with an unrelated homicide in 2018. He was charged with capital murder in 2006, but that was dismissed, according to court records. He served 7 years in prison for a felon in possession of a weapon conviction. He also faces unrelated charges of theft and possession. Moseley was given no bond related to the charges of killing Lawrence.