murder

3 arrested in connection with shooting death of 61-year-old during robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 61-year-old man in north Houston.

Edward Mosley, Khalil Divyon Bennett and Shandrika Rene Green are all charged with capital murder in relation to the Nov 19 death of Larry Lawrence.

Lawrence was shot to death on Nov. 19 in the 1900 block of Jensen Drive at a convenience store.

Officers say surveillance video from the scene shows someone running up to Lawrence and then shooting him in the back. After the shooting, a suspect is seen taking the Lawrence's money and leaving the scene.

RELATED: HPD searching for suspect in 61-year-old's shooting death during robbery

Kahilil Bennett, 19, was caught on surveillance video, according to investigators. Bond for Bennett was set at $250,000.

Shandriki Rene Green, 28, was also taken into custody. Bond had not been set as of Friday morning.

Michael Moseley, 37, was out of jail on bond for three felonies and three misdemeanors when the killing happened, records showed, including a tampering with evidence charge in connection with an unrelated homicide in 2018. He was charged with capital murder in 2006, but that was dismissed, according to court records. He served 7 years in prison for a felon in possession of a weapon conviction. He also faces unrelated charges of theft and possession. Moseley was given no bond related to the charges of killing Lawrence.

The video above is from previous reporting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentmurdersuspect profileshootingsuspect imagesman shotman killedinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
4 dead in multiple overnight shootings across Houston
What seemed like stalking case was jealous lover's cover for murder
Friends say Alexis Sharkey was worried for her safety
Family of man who shot man before killing himself has advice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputies looking for realtor who vanished after she left for work
More than a dozen found in possible human smuggling case, HPD says
Referee attacked by player during high school football game
4 dead in multiple overnight shootings across Houston
Nederland takes on Crosby on Texan Live's Game of the Week
SPONSORED: Share Your Holidays! Donate today to help those in need!
December delivers chilly days and cold nights for Houston
Show More
Woman found dead in trunk of car was strangled, officials say
What seemed like stalking case was jealous lover's cover for murder
Weekend road closures include shutdown of SW Freeway
Security guard shot to death during game room robbery
In face of 'grim' jobs report, Biden backs more COVID-19 aid
More TOP STORIES News