Authorities ask for more victims who may have been attacked by suspect to come forward

A 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges over multiple crimes that he's accused of committing, including beating a trans woman that he met through a dating app.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are asking for more victims to come forward as an investigation continues into a man accused of assaulting members of the LGBTQ community, according to a release.

Salih Alhemoud, 28, is currently in custody pending trial on federal hate crimes charges that were allegedly motivated by gender identity and sexual orientation. The charges allege that Alhemoud used Grindr, a social media dating app for members of the LGBTQ, to set up a date with a transgender victim, whom he assaulted, a release stated.

Records show that authorities are also looking into a series of other similar incidents they believe Alhemoud may have committed over the summer. In one of the incidents, Alhemoud is charged with committing a hate crime, kidnapping, and possessing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Records state Alhemoud used Grindr to set up a date on Aug. 29 with a victim at her apartment. Once at the victim's apartment, he allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded her money and property. The victim, unable to give him any cash, was hit with the pistol. That's when Alhemoud allegedly also stomped on her face and chest, according to the charges.

"He said, 'You are a demon like the other ones, you are a demon, because of my religion,'" the victim told ABC13 in a September interview. "And I'm like, 'I'm not a bad person, you're on Grindr trying to find trans women, what is the point? Please leave me alone.'"

Alhemoud also allegedly told her she was going to die and made other homosexual and transgender slurs, documents state.

On Oct. 26, a federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment on Alhemoud. He was also found to be a danger to the community and was ordered into custody pending further criminal proceedings.

If convicted, Alhemoud faces up to life in prison.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of Alhemoud, or has any other information, is urged to contact the FBI Houston Field Office at 713-693-5000.