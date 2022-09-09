Man accused of targeting trans woman, beating her, then being in road rage incident days later

A 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges over multiple crimes that he's accused of committing, including beating a trans woman that he met through a dating app.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is facing charges after he reportedly pistol-whipped a transgender woman at her apartment in southwest Houston.

Salih A. Alhemoud, 28, is accused of robbing the victim at gunpoint, pistol-whipping her, and stomping on the victim, according to records.

Court documents state the man intentionally targeted the woman based on her sexual orientation and gender identity.

Officials stated the assault took place on Aug. 29 at the victim's apartment on Brompton Street after the man and victim made plans to meet up at her apartment.

The victim allegedly told officials she was messaging Alhemoud on Grindr, a dating app created for the LGBTQ community, about possibly hanging out later that day.

According to records, Alhemoud arrived at the victim's apartment at about 1:30 p.m. that day and followed her into her bedroom.

That's when he allegedly pulled out a dark-colored pistol, pointed it at her, and demanded her money.

After the victim told the man she did not carry cash, he hit her with the gun multiple times, causing her to fall to the floor, documents stated.

Alhemoud then reportedly continued to assault the victim by stomping on her face and torso.

While doing so, records say, he insulted her for being a transgender woman and told her she was "a demon like the rest of them" and that she would "not come out of this alive."

The victim was left with multiple injuries to her face and arms, but managed to escape and ask for help.

Officials said Alhemoud left the apartment with stolen cash and drove off in a red Dodge Charger.

Police were able to locate Alhemoud on Westheimer Road after the victim provided them with information.

The man was allegedly also in a road rage incident three days later after the assault by pointing a gun at a couple inside their car.

Alhemoud has been arrested and booked in the Harris County Jail.

