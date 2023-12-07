A 42-year-old man sits in jail for allegedly shooting another tire shop customer after an exchange of words in northeast Houston.

Houston tire shop owner says man allegedly shot another customer to death in front of his family

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police confirm a man is charged with murder in the shooting death of a 53-year-old man on Lockwood Drive over the weekend.

Alleged suspect Anthony Ray Gardner, 42, now sits in Harris County Jail on a $500,000 bond. According to court records, the state's prosecutors asked for no bond on this case because of the suspect's prior felony convictions.

Investigators say Gardner is accused of shooting and killing 53-year-old Dwayne Warren Robinson in front of a tire shop.

A photo of Robinson was shared with ABC13 by his family, but they're not ready to talk about the situation as they grieve their loved one.

Martin Garza Torres, the tire shop owner, said the shooting happened so fast. He said Gardner was a customer getting a tire at his shop. Torres said Gardner's maroon SUV was captured on surveillance photos about 5:05 p.m. and 5:10 p.m. Sunday.

Torres said Robinson's car pulled up about 10 minutes later to get air in his tires. Torres says he's unsure about what words were exchanged between Robinson and Gardner but claims the shooting took place within a minute or less of Robinson arriving.

He says it was a terrifying scene. Torres says his family tends to come to his job after church on the weekends, so they were there on Sunday when it all unfolded.

After the terrifying incident, Torres said that on Monday, his children were crying and asking if he needed to go to work because they were nervous and afraid for him.

Law enforcement said Gardner is accused of shooting Robinson multiple times. At this point, it has not been released if the two knew each other before this deadly encounter.

Gardner is expected in court again on Thursday morning.

