Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo wins Rodeo of the Year Award at Academy of Country Music Honors

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is no secret! Here's how the show that draws tens of thousands every year was recognized in a historic place.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is known for bringing the stars out for three weeks of packed performances, but this time the event itself is in the spotlight.

The rodeo is now the two-time winner of Fair/Rodeo of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Honors.

The ACM Honors, described as the "Country Music Industry's Favorite Night," were held at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville last Wednesday, but will air later in September.

"It's wonderful to have the recognition from the industry outside of the city. It was a real honor being there with our president and chairman and they accepted," said the rodeo's director of entertainment and concert production, Jason Kane. "I think it recognizes the level of shows that we produce, including the rodeo, as well as all of the features on our grounds, and of course, the concerts."

"It helps raise our stature inside the entertainment industry (and) helps us get other entertainment partners," added Kane, who joined HLSR in 2006.

It was quite the year to come onboard as the King of Country, George Strait, opened the show.

"That was an amazing experience. Particularly the end of the show here George got on the horse and loped around the arena, pulled the horse back on its hind legs and threw his hat into the stands. You're not going to see that anywhere else, but in Houston," said Kane.

Kane explained that his team acquires the entertainers, does the contracts and makes the arrangements. The team expands during rodeo time to produce the concerts.

One of the most-highly anticipated parts leading up to the event is the release of the genre calendar, and ultimately, the lineup of artists who'll perform on the star-shaped stage after the rodeo every night.

"I think the biggest element is to remember our history, our DNA, has always been in country music, but we also have to represent the most diverse community in the United States, so putting together that perfect mix is always the challenge," explained Kane. "Keep in mind the rodeo is limited in some ways because we are a charity, we're raising money for education, and that is our central mission. That's always the balance between the big names and keeping an affordable ticket price so we always have a friendly, family environment."

As for who'll take the stage next year, mum's the word.

The rodeo returns Feb. 27 through March 17, 2024.