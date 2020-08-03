reopen texas

What you need to know about HISD's reopening plans and timeline

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD interim superintendent, Dr. Grenita Lathan, gave a virtual presentation Monday to board members on the district's reopening plans.

As of right now, Monday, Aug. 24 to Sept. 24 will be teacher in-service, where teachers will report virtually.

Then, Tuesday, Sept. 8, is the delayed first day of school. Virtual learning will take place for the first six weeks, which runs through Oct. 16. On Oct. 19, the second six weeks begin, where in-person learning becomes available.

The last day of the first semester is Jan. 29, 2021. June 11, 2021 is the last day of the school year.

SEE THE LIST: Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: Ted Oberg heard from more than 125 school districts that are home to about 2.5 million students. Here's a look at their back-to-school plans.



Dr. Lathan outlined safety protocols that are also taking place. An entry screening will be required for all students and staff entering schools, which includes health questions and temperature checks. Visitation is limited to essential visitors with pre-scheduled appointments only.

Teachers will also be required not to share supplies, materials, or equipment among each other other. Students and staff will also be required to wash hands regularly. Students will be served individually wrapped meals in their classrooms as well.

The issue of transportation was also brought up. Dr. Lathan acknowledged that more than 60,000 students use school transportation, but right now, because of social distancing guidelines, priority goes to students who are disabled and homeless, among others. Dr. Lathan added they'll continue to look at the reduction in positive cases in Houston and will review CDC, city, and county guidelines when making a decision over the next few weeks regarding transportation.

EDUCATORS ANSWER YOUR QUESTIONS: Watch in full ABC13's 'COVID-19 & Our Schools' Town Hall

As far as devices for every student, Dr. Lathan is confident 100% of students will have devices to learn with by Sept. 8, as paper-based learning won't be used. In a recent survey, she said 23,000 students say they still need a device. In a few weeks, she said another survey will go out to gauge the need. First priority for devices goes to students who still need one.

The district is also working with local churches and other partners to help at providing opportunities for places for students to go to learn virtually during the day.

SEE ALSO: Harris County and Houston order schools to delay in-person learning until Sept. 8
EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: Harris County Judge emphasized her concern with student and teacher safety as cases continue to rise in the area. She says the order may be extended past September 8.



Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustoncoronavirus helpcoronavirusreopen texascoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19houston isdcoronavirus testinghisd
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN TEXAS
Schools can't shut down before classes start, Abbott says
Texas colleges and universities' fall 2020 plans
Texas families have until Aug. 21 to apply for food aid
Here's what the theaters will look like when movies return
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 teens drown after saving 5-year-old girl from Trinity River
Officials respond to report that TX isn't counting all tests
Marine from Cypress feared dead after training accident
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson part of group buying XFL for $15M
Mother of 3 shot and killed in home invasion
Oldest living Marine celebrates 105th birthday
What could learning be like during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Show More
Houston Food Bank needs volunteers at new warehouse on north side
Man with dementia found dead at METRO bus stop
Thousands of contact tracing cases tossed over testing delays
Federal judge gives emotional statement on her son's murder
Who will be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine?
More TOP STORIES News