What you need to know about HISD's reopening plans and timeline

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD interim superintendent, Dr. Grenita Lathan, gave a virtual presentation Monday to board members on the district's reopening plans.As of right now, Monday, Aug. 24 to Sept. 24 will be teacher in-service, where teachers will report virtually.Then, Tuesday, Sept. 8, is the delayed first day of school. Virtual learning will take place for the first six weeks, which runs through Oct. 16. On Oct. 19, the second six weeks begin, where in-person learning becomes available.The last day of the first semester is Jan. 29, 2021. June 11, 2021 is the last day of the school year.Dr. Lathan outlined safety protocols that are also taking place. An entry screening will be required for all students and staff entering schools, which includes health questions and temperature checks. Visitation is limited to essential visitors with pre-scheduled appointments only.Teachers will also be required not to share supplies, materials, or equipment among each other other. Students and staff will also be required to wash hands regularly. Students will be served individually wrapped meals in their classrooms as well.The issue of transportation was also brought up. Dr. Lathan acknowledged that more than 60,000 students use school transportation, but right now, because of social distancing guidelines, priority goes to students who are disabled and homeless, among others. Dr. Lathan added they'll continue to look at the reduction in positive cases in Houston and will review CDC, city, and county guidelines when making a decision over the next few weeks regarding transportation.As far as devices for every student, Dr. Lathan is confident 100% of students will have devices to learn with by Sept. 8, as paper-based learning won't be used. In a recent survey, she said 23,000 students say they still need a device. In a few weeks, she said another survey will go out to gauge the need. First priority for devices goes to students who still need one.The district is also working with local churches and other partners to help at providing opportunities for places for students to go to learn virtually during the day.