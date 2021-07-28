human smuggling

Unaccompanied minor among group found in human smuggling case in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An unaccompanied minor was among those found in what police believe is a human smuggling case in southwest Houston.

Houston police said it received reports about 40 to 50 people living in a one-bedroom apartment at a complex at 6400 South Gessner Road. An officer on the scene said he saw 19 people in the apartment, including the unaccompanied minor.

Those found in the apartment were said to be in "reasonable condition" and no one was claiming to be injured. The group was made up of men and women, and the minor, who is between 13 and 16 years old.

While it's unclear how long the group has been at the apartment, police said it appears it has been rented out for two weeks. The person responsible for leasing the apartment was not found on the scene.



This is not the first time the area has had a case like this. Since December, there have been at least six human smuggling busts in this area.

