9 possible migrants found in stolen truck after short police chase, HPD says

Police said the truck they were in was stolen, and the license plate was stolen from a different car. There were reportedly five people in the cab of the truck and four people in the bed.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police made a surprising discovery after a short chase with a stolen truck on Houston's westside overnight.

Nine people were detained after the chase ended. All of them are suspected to be in the country illegally, according to Houston police.

The chase ended in a grassy area off of Redding near High Star Drive.

Police said a GMC Sierra truck involved in the chase was stolen, and the license plate was stolen off a different car.

When officers ran the plate just before 2 a.m. Monday, they saw it did not match the vehicle and tried to stop the car, HPD said.

That's when the driver reportedly took off -- leading police on a two-mile chase.

Police said there were five people in the cab of the truck and four people in the bed.

Some of them attempted to run from officers, but with help from the DPS chopper, everyone was located, according to police.

Investigators believe everyone inside the truck is from Mexico or Guatemala.

"Came up through Reynosa to San Antonio. From San Antonio, they were transported here to Houston, at which time they were picked up by this pickup truck," Lt. J.P. Horelica said.

Police said the GMC truck was stolen from a motel parking lot in north Houston earlier this month.

The driver is facing a felony evading charge. Homeland security is talking with the other eight passengers.

