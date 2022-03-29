housing market

Houston named a top-10 housing market for growth and stability

HOUSTON, Texas -- As the Houston housing market continues to boom, a new study verifies that it's a top U.S. market for growth and stability.

The study, published by personal finance website SmartAsset, places Houston sixth overall in the U.S., with a 221% rise in home prices over a 25-year span and a zero percent chance of a 5% loss in value over a 10-year period.

This tracks with current local trends. According to the Houston Association of Realtors' (HAR) February 2022 Market Update, single-family home sales jumped 22.9% with 7,372 units sold compared to 5,997 in February of 2021. Compared to the last "normal" February - in 2020 - sales volume was up 23.3%. With fewer housing options available for purchase, consumers placed a heavy demand on single-family rental homes in February.

