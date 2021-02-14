Houston woman's homeless outreach mission extends beyond historic winter need

About 9 months ago, she made a trip downtown to help out. Since then, her outreach efforts have grown by just word of mouth.
Today, Stephenson and her now-small group of volunteers, known as Team Jesus, passed out blankets and clothes to help people who have nowhere to go and no place to stay warm.
"Hundreds of homeless were loved because of all the donations and volunteers you sent downtown," Stephenson wrote on Facebook.
You can watch her story in the video player above and learn more about the organization on the group's Facebook page.
RELATED: Warming stations and shelters open throughout the Houston area