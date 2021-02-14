Society

Houston woman's homeless outreach mission extends beyond historic winter need

By Francisco Barragan, ABC13 Photojournalist
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Patricia Stephenson has always cared about our homeless population here in Houston.

About 9 months ago, she made a trip downtown to help out. Since then, her outreach efforts have grown by just word of mouth.

Today, Stephenson and her now-small group of volunteers, known as Team Jesus, passed out blankets and clothes to help people who have nowhere to go and no place to stay warm.

"Hundreds of homeless were loved because of all the donations and volunteers you sent downtown," Stephenson wrote on Facebook.

