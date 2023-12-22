Record number to be set of people flying out of Houston airports this holiday season

The Houston Airport System expected about 15% more people to fly through Bush and Hobby this holiday season than last year's.

The Houston Airport System expected about 15% more people to fly through Bush and Hobby this holiday season than last year's.

The Houston Airport System expected about 15% more people to fly through Bush and Hobby this holiday season than last year's.

The Houston Airport System expected about 15% more people to fly through Bush and Hobby this holiday season than last year's.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Millions are expected to hit the skies before the holidays.

ABC13's Courtney Carpenter was at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Friday, where it was a busy travel morning.

Houston Airport System officials said they expect their largest-ever winter holiday travel crowd, with about 15% more people flying through Bush and Hobby this year than last year.

The good news is there are not many delays or cancellations out of Bush. So, hopefully, a good amount of travelers can get to where they need to go.

Parking is looking good, too - with terminal and eco parking available at both Bush and Hobby.

Eyewitness News spoke to the Hernandez family at the airport while they welcomed home their son, who had been away training with the Air Force for the past six months.

"Feels pretty good to be with my family. I miss them all the time, so it's pretty refreshing," Tristan Hernandez said after arriving home to his family.

"What else could I ask for? Having him home for Christmas and New Years," his mother said.

Here are a few recommendations from the Houston Airport System:

If you are flying

Reserve parking online and arrive at the airport early since more people flying in and out of Houston's airports means more people will be parking at the airport, checking their luggage, accessing ticketing counters, and going through TSA security screening. More people are also predicted to be on Houston-area roads, which can impact travel times to the airport. Construction of the new international terminal also continues at Bush Airport.

If you are picking someone up

Do not park at the curb; you could be towed.

Avoid driving in a loop around the airport while you wait for your passenger; more vehicles on the road will cause traffic congestion.

Wait at cell phone lots until your passenger is ready at the curb.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.